Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG Stake Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG - Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,235 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 70,110 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of Signet Jewelers worth $22,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 633 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a "mixed" rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on SIG

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 0.1%

SIG opened at $90.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.42. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.61 and a fifty-two week high of $110.20.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.200-11.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Signet Jewelers's payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, operating a diversified network of retail stores across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its portfolio includes well-established banners such as Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared The Galleria of Jewelry, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples and Piercing Pagoda, offering customers a range of shopping environments from suburban malls to high-street locations.

The company's product assortment encompasses engagement rings, wedding bands, fine fashion jewelry and timepieces, complemented by services including jewelry cleaning, repairs, appraisals and extended care plans.

Further Reading

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