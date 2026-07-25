Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN - Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,893,768 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 505,813 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.63% of Silgan worth $189,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 2,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 627.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S increased its position in shares of Silgan by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Silgan by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,084 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company's stock.

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Silgan Trading Up 1.9%

Silgan stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.42. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $55.92.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Silgan has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.920-1.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.730-3.930 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Silgan's payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Silgan from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Silgan from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Silgan from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silgan

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc NYSE: SLGN is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company's core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

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