Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB - Free Report) by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,028 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 573,058 shares during the quarter. Silicon Laboratories makes up approximately 0.6% of Pathstone Holdings LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 3.00% of Silicon Laboratories worth $221,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 206.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 66.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

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Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $220.91 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.36 and a 52-week high of $223.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.31 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.09.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $250.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SLAB shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Silicon Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $218.00.

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Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories NASDAQ: SLAB, also known as Silicon Labs, is a fabless semiconductor company headquartered in Austin, Texas. Founded in 1996, the company focuses on wireless connectivity and embedded technologies for the Internet of Things (IoT). Its products include wireless system-on-chips, microcontrollers, modules, software and development tools. These solutions support technologies such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Thread and Matter, helping devices communicate and operate in applications across smart homes, commercial buildings and industrial settings.

See Also

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