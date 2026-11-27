State Street Corp lessened its position in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB - Free Report) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,635,498 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,611,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.90% of Silicon Laboratories worth $362,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth $1,135,435,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,560,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,111,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth $67,455,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,699,000.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $218.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $221.09 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $221.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.16. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.21 and a 1 year high of $223.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $250.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. Silicon Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The company's revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories NASDAQ: SLAB, also known as Silicon Labs, is a fabless semiconductor company headquartered in Austin, Texas. Founded in 1996, the company focuses on wireless connectivity and embedded technologies for the Internet of Things (IoT). Its products include wireless system-on-chips, microcontrollers, modules, software and development tools. These solutions support technologies such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Thread and Matter, helping devices communicate and operate in applications across smart homes, commercial buildings and industrial settings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Silicon Laboratories, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Silicon Laboratories wasn't on the list.

While Silicon Laboratories currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report