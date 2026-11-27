Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO - Free Report) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,494 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock after selling 179,342 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.33% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $31,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at about $965,000. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 881 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 12.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,906 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth about $7,128,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company's stock.

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Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $137.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $355.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.58.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $560.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $529.10 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Corporation will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a $0.5750 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Silicon Motion Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Silicon Motion Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $240.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $328.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and markets NAND flash controllers and related storage solutions. Its products help manage data storage and retrieval in devices that use NAND flash memory. The company's offerings include controllers for solid-state drives (SSDs), embedded storage such as eMMC and UFS, and removable storage products including memory cards and USB flash drives. Silicon Motion also develops firmware and other technologies for storage applications.

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