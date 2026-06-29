Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 2,957 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated's holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% during the first quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Baring Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the first quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 5,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $582.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: OpenAI and Broadcom unveiled “Jalapeño,” a custom AI accelerator built for LLM inference, reinforcing Broadcom’s growing role in AI chip design and improving revenue visibility as deployment is expected in late 2026. Article Title

OpenAI and Broadcom unveiled “Jalapeño,” a custom AI accelerator built for LLM inference, reinforcing Broadcom’s growing role in AI chip design and improving revenue visibility as deployment is expected in late 2026. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted the Jalapeño AI accelerator as a sign that Broadcom is expanding its custom AI silicon roadmap, which could strengthen its position in high-margin AI infrastructure sales. Article Title

Additional coverage highlighted the Jalapeño AI accelerator as a sign that Broadcom is expanding its custom AI silicon roadmap, which could strengthen its position in high-margin AI infrastructure sales. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view Broadcom as a favored long-term AI chip stock, with strong buy ratings reinforcing confidence in the company’s AI and networking growth outlook. Article Title

Analysts continue to view Broadcom as a favored long-term AI chip stock, with strong buy ratings reinforcing confidence in the company’s AI and networking growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: A market note suggested investors may want to “buy the chip dip” and avoid hyperscalers for now, which is supportive for semiconductor names like Broadcom but does not specifically change AVGO’s fundamentals. Article Title

A market note suggested investors may want to “buy the chip dip” and avoid hyperscalers for now, which is supportive for semiconductor names like Broadcom but does not specifically change AVGO’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Broader AI-sector selloff headlines are weighing on sentiment across major tech leaders, suggesting valuation concerns may continue to pressure Broadcom despite its strong fundamentals. Article Title

Broader AI-sector selloff headlines are weighing on sentiment across major tech leaders, suggesting valuation concerns may continue to pressure Broadcom despite its strong fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: One valuation-focused article argued that Broadcom and Marvell may face a “dangerous valuation gap,” which could raise investor concern that AVGO’s premium pricing is getting stretched. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 17,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.12, for a total transaction of $6,077,591.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,215,975.84. This represents a 20.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $712,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,411,892. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 59,385 shares of company stock worth $21,301,057 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $365.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $262.66 and a one year high of $495.00. The firm's fifty day moving average is $411.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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