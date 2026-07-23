Silversmith Partners I GP LLC Has $39.22 Million Stock Holdings in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. $LFST

Silversmith Partners I GP LLC reduced its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST - Free Report) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,157,127 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,167,070 shares during the period. LifeStance Health Group comprises approximately 100.0% of Silversmith Partners I GP LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Silversmith Partners I GP LLC owned about 1.59% of LifeStance Health Group worth $39,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LFST. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance LLC lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric Shuey sold 243,362 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $1,951,763.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 867,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,847.24. This trade represents a 21.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Bessler sold 894,337 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $9,059,633.81. Following the sale, the director owned 539,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,467,799.19. The trade was a 62.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,749,541 shares of company stock worth $64,017,837. Insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.12.

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LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 3.8%

LFST stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $11.76.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $403.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.46 million. LifeStance Health Group had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 1.55%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group NASDAQ: LFST is a leading provider of outpatient mental health services in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates a growing network of clinics that deliver integrated, patient-centered psychological and psychiatric care. LifeStance’s mission is to expand access to high-quality mental health treatment by combining evidence-based therapy modalities with personalized treatment plans.

The company’s service offerings include individual, family, and group psychotherapy, psychiatric medication management, psychological assessment, and telehealth services.

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