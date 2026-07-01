Simmons Bank Takes Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Simmons Bank bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,166 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,384.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $686.87 and a 1-year high of $1,714.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,550.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,253.99.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The company's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems's payout ratio is presently 57.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,599.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 486 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,680.00, for a total value of $816,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,000. This represents a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total value of $49,636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 205,959 shares in the company, valued at $340,769,463.45. The trade was a 12.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,939 shares of company stock worth $133,279,108. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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