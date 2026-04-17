Simmons First National Corporation $SFNC Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC - Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 902,669 shares of the bank's stock after selling 86,216 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.62% of Simmons First National worth $17,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simmons First National by 197.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the bank's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 42.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,175 shares of the bank's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 32.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the bank's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 24.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the bank's stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 68.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,938 shares of the bank's stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial set a $21.00 price target on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Simmons First National

Simmons First National News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Simmons First National this week:

Positive Sentiment: Loans and deposit growth — Total loans were up ~10% annualized and average deposits rose ~6% annualized, evidence of broad-based growth that supports future interest income. PR Newswire Release

Loans and deposit growth — Total loans were up ~10% annualized and average deposits rose ~6% annualized, evidence of broad-based growth that supports future interest income. Positive Sentiment: Net interest margin and funding cost improvement — NIM edged up 3 bps to 3.84% while cost of deposits fell ~8 bps to 1.96%, which should help margin retention if rates remain favorable. PR Newswire Release

Net interest margin and funding cost improvement — NIM edged up 3 bps to 3.84% while cost of deposits fell ~8 bps to 1.96%, which should help margin retention if rates remain favorable. Positive Sentiment: Improved profitability vs year‑ago — Diluted EPS of $0.47 versus $0.26 a year earlier and net income of $68.5M show earnings recovery on a YoY basis. Zacks: Q1 Meets Estimates

Improved profitability vs year‑ago — Diluted EPS of $0.47 versus $0.26 a year earlier and net income of $68.5M show earnings recovery on a YoY basis. Neutral Sentiment: EPS broadly in line with expectations — Street consensus and Zacks show EPS roughly inline (~$0.47–$0.48), meaning results did not surprise to the upside. Zacks: Q1 Meets Estimates

EPS broadly in line with expectations — Street consensus and Zacks show EPS roughly inline (~$0.47–$0.48), meaning results did not surprise to the upside. Negative Sentiment: Top-line weakness / revenue miss — Total revenue of $241.4M missed some expectations and PPNR fell sequentially (PPNR $100.7M vs $109.1M in 4Q), signaling pressure on core revenue. Yahoo Finance: Revenue Miss

Top-line weakness / revenue miss — Total revenue of $241.4M missed some expectations and PPNR fell sequentially (PPNR $100.7M vs $109.1M in 4Q), signaling pressure on core revenue. Negative Sentiment: Profitability vs prior quarter and expense metrics — Net income and adjusted net income declined vs 4Q25, and the efficiency ratio remains elevated (~57.6%), which could limit margin expansion. PR Newswire Release

Profitability vs prior quarter and expense metrics — Net income and adjusted net income declined vs 4Q25, and the efficiency ratio remains elevated (~57.6%), which could limit margin expansion. Negative Sentiment: Provisioning and reserves — The firm noted provisions exceeded net charge-offs by ~$5.5M this quarter, a sign of cautious reserve creation that can weigh on near-term earnings. PR Newswire Release

Simmons First National Stock Down 0.4%

SFNC stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.89. Simmons First National Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The company's 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $241.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.02 million. Simmons First National had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The firm's revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Simmons First National Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Simmons First National's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Simmons First National's payout ratio is presently -31.05%.

Simmons First National announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation NASDAQ: SFNC is a bank holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Through its primary operating subsidiary, Simmons Bank, the company maintains a network of more than 200 branches across Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Mississippi, Texas, Oklahoma and North Carolina. Simmons First National offers a full suite of financial services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients, emphasizing relationship-driven community banking.

The company's core business activities span deposit-taking, lending and payment services.

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