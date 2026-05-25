Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,783,976 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 122,186 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.16% of Simon Property Group worth $700,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Embree Financial Group grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,124 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $201.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore set a $207.00 target price on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $205.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $204.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.44 and a 52 week high of $208.28. The firm's 50 day moving average is $196.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.10.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The company's revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Simon Property Group's payout ratio is presently 61.15%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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