Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958,127 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Simon Property Group worth $178,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,112,111,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,939,861 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,469,748,000 after purchasing an additional 569,772 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1,329.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468,497 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $86,723,000 after purchasing an additional 435,721 shares in the last quarter. Bbfit Investments PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $80,060,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572,677 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,950,967,000 after purchasing an additional 363,337 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel C. Smith purchased 372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $223.31 per share, with a total value of $83,071.32. Following the acquisition, the director owned 34,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,728.80. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 397 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $223.38 per share, for a total transaction of $88,681.86. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 45,902 shares in the company, valued at $10,253,588.76. This trade represents a 0.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $533,056. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $212.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $228.47 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $213.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.24. The company has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $231.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 70.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Simon Property Group's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Simon Property Group's payout ratio is currently 62.54%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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