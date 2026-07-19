Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Shares Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,533 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 11,209 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Simon Property Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $199.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $212.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $228.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $231.53. The company's fifty day moving average is $213.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.15.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The business's revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.54%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $223.38 per share, with a total value of $88,681.86. Following the acquisition, the director owned 45,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,253,588.76. This trade represents a 0.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin acquired 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $223.34 per share, for a total transaction of $57,175.04. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,713.44. This represents a 1.23% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $533,056 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company's stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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