Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Stock Holdings Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 1,329.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,497 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 435,721 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Simon Property Group worth $86,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 143.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 50.6% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company's stock.

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Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.0%

Simon Property Group stock opened at $199.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.33. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $155.44 and a one year high of $208.28. The company's fifty day moving average price is $195.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Simon Property Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $202.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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