Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150,756 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 751,141 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.36% of Simon Property Group worth $231,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of SPG stock opened at $229.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.88 and a 12-month high of $238.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. The firm's 50 day moving average is $213.28 and its 200 day moving average is $209.29.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.68. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 63.08%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.300-13.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Simon Property Group's payout ratio is 64.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $213.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $222.00 to $221.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Simon Property Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $230.43.

View Our Latest Report on Simon Property Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Gary Rodkin purchased 232 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.78 per share, for a total transaction of $47,044.96. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,248 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,669.44. This trade represents a 1.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reuben Leibowitz purchased 480 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.78 per share, with a total value of $97,334.40. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 56,277 shares in the company, valued at $11,411,850.06. This represents a 0.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,668 shares of company stock worth $338,237. Insiders own 8.73% of the company's stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group is a real estate investment trust that owns, develops and manages shopping, dining and entertainment destinations. Its portfolio includes regional malls, premium outlet centers and mixed-use properties, which combine retail with other uses such as restaurants and entertainment. The company's properties are located primarily in the United States, with additional investments and operations in international markets, including Europe and Asia. Its business activities include leasing space to retailers and other tenants, operating properties and investing in redevelopment and expansion projects.

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