Simplicity Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,256 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 13,998 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC's holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,080,903 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,355,698,000 after purchasing an additional 191,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,335,213 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,018,517,000 after purchasing an additional 739,832 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,307,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 406,796 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,134,903 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $431,999,000 after acquiring an additional 592,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 48.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,349,059 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $309,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Synchrony Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised Synchrony Financial from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SYF

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 7,882 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $533,690.22. Following the transaction, the insider owned 94,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,850.83. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 217,554 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $14,941,608.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 829,222 shares in the company, valued at $56,950,966.96. This represents a 20.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 379,928 shares of company stock worth $26,170,764 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of SYF opened at $76.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.92.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.80%.The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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