Simplicity Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,350 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 12,899 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 465.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 304.7% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 174 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.56.

Read Our Latest Report on ORCL

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $166.18 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $154.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $477.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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