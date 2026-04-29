Simplicity Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,111 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.7% of Simplicity Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Simplicity Wealth LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $11,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Phillip Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Monday. New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $398.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the sale, the director owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $376.02 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $384.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $270.78 and a one year high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 344.97, a P/E/G ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

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Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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