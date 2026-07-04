Simplify Asset Management Inc. Sells 131,274 Shares of 10x Genomics $TXG

Simplify Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG - Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,703 shares of the company's stock after selling 131,274 shares during the quarter. 10x Genomics makes up approximately 0.1% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of 10x Genomics worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,047 shares of the company's stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 20,204 shares of the company's stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,660 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,699 shares of the company's stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 11,595 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $283,381.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 502,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,268,880. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Shehnaaz Suliman sold 5,723 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $186,741.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,088.86. The trade was a 15.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,309 shares of company stock valued at $2,704,157. 8.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $40.08. The firm's 50-day moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.47 and a beta of 2.05.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 3.55%.The company had revenue of $150.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. 10x Genomics's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in advanced genomic analysis solutions that enable researchers to explore biology at unprecedented resolution. The company develops and manufactures integrated hardware, consumables and software products for single-cell sequencing and spatial genomics. Its flagship Chromium product line supports applications in single-cell RNA sequencing, immune profiling and genome assembly, while the Visium and Xenium platforms offer spatial transcriptomics and in situ analysis, respectively.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, 10x Genomics serves a global customer base that includes academic institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and government research organizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG - Free Report).

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