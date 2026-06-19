Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD Shares Bought by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD - Free Report) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,126 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 64,476 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $22,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSD. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,290 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $1,967,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 586.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the construction company's stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company's stock.

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Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

SSD stock opened at $200.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.32. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.11 and a 1 year high of $211.98.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $587.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.08 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 14.92%.The firm's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Simpson Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 13.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Simpson Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $214.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on SSD

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its Simpson Strong-Tie® brand, is a leading global supplier of structural building products. The company specializes in the design, testing, manufacture and supply of connectors, anchors, fasteners and lateral systems that enhance the safety and performance of wood, concrete and masonry structures. Its product portfolio also includes repair and strengthening systems, concrete reinforcement and high-performance adhesives used in residential, commercial and industrial construction projects.

Founded in 1956 by Barclay Simpson in Oakland, California, Simpson Manufacturing has grown from a single product business into a diversified manufacturer with worldwide operations.

See Also

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