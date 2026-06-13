SIR Capital Management L.P. Has $24.43 Million Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

SIR Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,222 shares of the company's stock after selling 52,714 shares during the period. HF Sinclair comprises approximately 2.7% of SIR Capital Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.29% of HF Sinclair worth $24,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DINO. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 20.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 0.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew Joyce sold 2,384 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $166,236.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,794.81. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vivek Garg sold 717 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $51,545.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,475 shares in the company, valued at $824,937.75. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $954,694. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 1.5%

HF Sinclair stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $66.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.72. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $74.72.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.46%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. HF Sinclair's payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus upgraded HF Sinclair to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho restated a "neutral" rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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