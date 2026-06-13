SIR Capital Management L.P. Has $8.22 Million Holdings in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

SIR Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,580 shares of the company's stock after selling 48,165 shares during the quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 522.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 517 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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nVent Electric Stock Up 1.0%

nVent Electric stock opened at $166.13 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $152.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.39. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $178.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric's quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

nVent Electric announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of nVent Electric from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $218.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $187.27.

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Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In related news, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,044,282. This trade represents a 40.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $677,843.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,257,472.61. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

See Also

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