Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI is Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.'s 7th Largest Position

Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lowered its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI - Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,968,024 shares of the company's stock after selling 686,265 shares during the period. Sirius XM makes up approximately 6.9% of Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. owned 1.78% of Sirius XM worth $119,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 36.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 53,572 shares of the company's stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sirius XM by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 13,589 shares of the company's stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Sirius XM by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,982 shares of the company's stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 41,754 shares of the company's stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company's stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sirius XM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Sirius XM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sirius XM from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore set a $28.00 target price on Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.45.

Read Our Latest Report on SIRI

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 20,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $618,793.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,462.29. The trade was a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company's stock.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Sirius XM stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Sirius XM's payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM's offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.

Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sirius XM, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sirius XM wasn't on the list.

While Sirius XM currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here