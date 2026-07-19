Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI Stock Holdings Trimmed by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI - Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,427 shares of the company's stock after selling 120,015 shares during the quarter. Sirius XM comprises approximately 0.8% of S&CO Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. S&CO Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Sirius XM worth $13,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $622,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 925,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,861,000 after buying an additional 92,111 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Sirius XM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 16,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sirius XM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Sirius XM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sirius XM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.00.

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Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $30.59 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Sirius XM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.57%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 20,744 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $618,793.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,462.29. The trade was a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company's stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM's offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.

Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.

Further Reading

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