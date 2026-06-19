Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 6,364 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,985 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 6,364 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.'s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $17,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $218.03 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $162.17 and a twelve month high of $252.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.87%.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TEL. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research lowered TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This represents a 26.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $6,140,644. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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