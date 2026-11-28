Bamco Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE - Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,828,145 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 200,654 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 4.24% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $165,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at $221,355,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,048,747 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $120,043,000 after purchasing an additional 344,980 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 906,748 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $81,888,000 after purchasing an additional 70,338 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,521,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 512,440 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,278,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the period.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Doug Black purchased 9,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $1,003,730.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 18,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,952.30. The trade was a 100.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Elema sold 2,415 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $276,276.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,388 shares of the company's stock, valued at $501,987.20. This represents a 35.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 0.4%

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $116.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $168.56. The business's 50-day moving average price is $101.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $124.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $124.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SITE

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply is a wholesale distributor of products and services for the landscape, irrigation, and outdoor living industries. Its customers include landscape contractors, irrigation professionals, lawn-care businesses, and other green-industry professionals. The company offers a broad range of supplies, including irrigation and drainage products, nursery goods, fertilizer and other agronomic products, hardscape materials, outdoor lighting, tools, and snow and ice management products.

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