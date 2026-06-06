Situational Awareness LP Acquires 716,200 Shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Situational Awareness LP lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,866,500 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 716,200 shares during the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure accounts for 1.6% of Situational Awareness LP's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Situational Awareness LP owned 2.73% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure worth $85,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SEI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 2,120.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,466,343 shares of the company's stock worth $67,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,311 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 623.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,295,898 shares of the company's stock worth $51,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,794 shares in the last quarter. Advent International L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,246,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,050,000. Finally, Goodlander Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities set a $86.00 price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Insider Transactions at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, CAO Christopher P. Wirtz sold 700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $54,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 36,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,483.70. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aj Teague bought 2,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.98 per share, for a total transaction of $200,695.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $807,158.80. This represents a 33.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,099,593 shares of company stock valued at $297,782,099. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company's stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company's 50 day moving average price is $68.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.31.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.18. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $196.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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