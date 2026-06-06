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Situational Awareness LP Has $328.62 Million Stock Position in IREN Limited $IREN

Written by MarketBeat
June 6, 2026
IREN logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Situational Awareness LP increased its stake in IREN by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, buying 1.48 million more shares and bringing its position to 8.7 million shares worth about $328.6 million. IREN now makes up 6.0% of the fund’s holdings and is its sixth-largest position.
  • IREN’s stock has seen strong institutional interest overall, with several other firms also boosting holdings and 41.08% of shares now owned by institutional investors. The company’s market cap is about $19.42 billion, and the stock recently traded at $54.35.
  • Despite bullish analyst sentiment and higher price targets tied to its AI/data center expansion, IREN recently missed quarterly earnings and revenue expectations. The stock remains volatile and sensitive to bitcoin price swings as the company transitions beyond mining.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of IREN.

Situational Awareness LP raised its stake in IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,700,621 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,480,200 shares during the period. IREN comprises 6.0% of Situational Awareness LP's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Situational Awareness LP owned about 3.07% of IREN worth $328,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in IREN by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,958 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 19,423 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IREN by 282.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 46,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 34,129 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in IREN by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 98,581 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in IREN by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 781,666 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,684,000 after acquiring an additional 88,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IREN in the 4th quarter valued at about $939,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IREN Price Performance

IREN stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. IREN Limited has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $76.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 113.23 and a beta of 4.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.60.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). IREN had a net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $219.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that IREN Limited will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IREN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $96.00 price target on shares of IREN in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of IREN to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of IREN from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of IREN from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of IREN to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IREN presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IREN

Key Headlines Impacting IREN

Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:

IREN Company Profile

(Free Report)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IREN (NASDAQ:IREN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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