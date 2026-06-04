Sivia Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,198 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sivia Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sivia Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts: Sign Up

Walmart Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $116.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $930.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.43 and a twelve month high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $359,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 577,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $71,607,543.76. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,308,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 120,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,300,550.91. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,008 shares of company stock valued at $14,492,704. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research reaffirmed its Buy rating on Walmart and raised its price target to $145 , implying meaningful upside and reinforcing the view that the company’s scale and execution remain strong. BTIG Research reaffirms Buy on Walmart

BTIG Research reaffirmed its rating on Walmart and raised its price target to , implying meaningful upside and reinforcing the view that the company’s scale and execution remain strong. Positive Sentiment: Tigress Financial also lifted its price target on Walmart to $155 , citing the retailer’s AI-driven platform shift and digital expansion, which suggests analysts still see Walmart as a long-term growth story. Tigress Financial raises Walmart price target

Tigress Financial also lifted its price target on Walmart to , citing the retailer’s and digital expansion, which suggests analysts still see Walmart as a long-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles compared Walmart with Target and highlighted Walmart’s defensive profile, strong scale, and upper-income customer gains. These pieces are more supportive of the investment case than directly market-moving. Walmart vs. Target long-term hold

Several articles compared Walmart with Target and highlighted Walmart’s defensive profile, strong scale, and upper-income customer gains. These pieces are more supportive of the investment case than directly market-moving. Neutral Sentiment: Walmart-backed OnePay is expanding beyond the retailer’s ecosystem, which could broaden the fintech business over time, but the impact on WMT shares is indirect for now. OnePay expansion

Walmart-backed OnePay is expanding beyond the retailer’s ecosystem, which could broaden the fintech business over time, but the impact on WMT shares is indirect for now. Negative Sentiment: A class action lawsuit over Walmart’s Massachusetts hiring practices adds legal and compliance risk, with allegations that the company improperly requires criminal history disclosure and honesty tests. Walmart hiring practices lawsuit

A class action lawsuit over Walmart’s Massachusetts hiring practices adds legal and compliance risk, with allegations that the company improperly requires criminal history disclosure and honesty tests. Negative Sentiment: Another lawsuit tied to allegedly contaminated SpaghettiOs sold at Walmart raises product-liability concerns, which could weigh on investor sentiment even if the case is isolated. SpaghettiOs lawsuit

Another lawsuit tied to allegedly contaminated SpaghettiOs sold at Walmart raises product-liability concerns, which could weigh on investor sentiment even if the case is isolated. Negative Sentiment: Amazon overtaking Walmart for the top spot in the Fortune 500 is a symbolic setback, underscoring Amazon’s faster revenue growth and intensifying competition in retail. Amazon overtakes Walmart in Fortune 500

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Craig Hallum set a $150.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Walmart from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walmart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walmart wasn't on the list.

While Walmart currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here