Sivia Capital Partners LLC Buys 24,363 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 230.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,952 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 24,363 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Edison International were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $339,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,496,907 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $329,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,847 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 2,970.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,297,280 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $77,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,034 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Edison International by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,314,124 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $119,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,964 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Edison International by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,425,926 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $134,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Edison International

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,576,163.60. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $71.01 on Thursday. Edison International has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business's fifty day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Edison International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $79.00 price objective on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.64.

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Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

Further Reading

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