Sivia Capital Partners LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 136.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,403 shares of the data storage provider's stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,130 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $24,821,000 after buying an additional 56,233 shares during the period. Marble Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,951 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $342,021,000 after buying an additional 196,123 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.5%

Seagate Technology stock opened at $940.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $123.73 and a 52-week high of $966.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $642.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $210.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.25 and a beta of 2.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 22,488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.22, for a total transaction of $17,410,659.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,847 shares in the company, valued at $33,173,004.34. The trade was a 34.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.29, for a total transaction of $22,538,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 339,591 shares in the company, valued at $255,131,322.39. The trade was a 8.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 154,187 shares of company stock worth $107,340,021 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) to $1,150 and reiterated a Buy rating, which is likely helping fuel the stock’s recent strength. Article Title

Citigroup raised its price target on Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) to $1,150 and reiterated a Buy rating, which is likely helping fuel the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Seagate also reached a $175 million settlement over Huawei-related shareholder claims, which may reduce a lingering legal overhang and improve sentiment. Article Title

Seagate also reached a $175 million settlement over Huawei-related shareholder claims, which may reduce a lingering legal overhang and improve sentiment. Positive Sentiment: A Forbes piece highlighted Seagate as a data-storage name making new records, reflecting continued momentum in the stock after strong earnings and guidance. Article Title

A Forbes piece highlighted Seagate as a data-storage name making new records, reflecting continued momentum in the stock after strong earnings and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Seagate presented at Bank of America’s 2026 Global Technology Conference, but no major new operational update was included in the transcript. Article Title

Seagate presented at Bank of America’s 2026 Global Technology Conference, but no major new operational update was included in the transcript. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders, including CEO William D. Mosley and directors Yolanda Lee Conyers and Prat Bhatt, sold shares in pre-arranged transactions. These sales were likely routine, but they can still temper enthusiasm at elevated share prices.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $740.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $565.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $772.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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