Sivia Capital Partners LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 0.6% of Sivia Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sivia Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,659,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,643,613,000 after buying an additional 285,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,910,198,000 after buying an additional 155,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $6,433,456,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 8.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,622,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,609,981,000 after buying an additional 708,716 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $1,079.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $595.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.72. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.70 and a 1 year high of $1,089.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley more than doubled its price target on Micron to $1,050 and kept an Overweight rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s memory pricing power and AI demand tailwinds.

Morgan Stanley more than doubled its price target on Micron to $1,050 and kept an Overweight rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s memory pricing power and AI demand tailwinds. Positive Sentiment: Other recent coverage highlighted that booming AI infrastructure spending is still favoring Micron, with analysts saying the memory-stock runup may not be over yet and that shortages could keep supporting earnings and margins. Article Title

Other recent coverage highlighted that booming AI infrastructure spending is still favoring Micron, with analysts saying the memory-stock runup may not be over yet and that shortages could keep supporting earnings and margins. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s AI strategy got another boost from reports around its COMPUTEX 2026 product lineup, including HBM4 and next-gen memory/storage products aimed at AI servers and edge AI applications.

Micron’s AI strategy got another boost from reports around its COMPUTEX 2026 product lineup, including HBM4 and next-gen memory/storage products aimed at AI servers and edge AI applications. Positive Sentiment: Several articles also noted Micron’s strong recent business momentum, including soaring revenue growth and expectations that the company will benefit from the AI server buildout into its upcoming fiscal third-quarter earnings report.

Several articles also noted Micron’s strong recent business momentum, including soaring revenue growth and expectations that the company will benefit from the AI server buildout into its upcoming fiscal third-quarter earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: At the same time, some investors are starting to focus on risk factors: Chinese memory-chip makers are increasing production, which could narrow Micron’s competitive advantage over time.

At the same time, some investors are starting to focus on risk factors: Chinese memory-chip makers are increasing production, which could narrow Micron’s competitive advantage over time. Neutral Sentiment: A few commentary pieces warned that after Micron’s huge run and trillion-dollar valuation, the stock may be priced for perfection, leaving less room for error if earnings or guidance disappoint.

A few commentary pieces warned that after Micron’s huge run and trillion-dollar valuation, the stock may be priced for perfection, leaving less room for error if earnings or guidance disappoint. Negative Sentiment: Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold shares in late May, which may be viewed as a mild cautionary signal, though insider sales do not necessarily reflect a change in the company’s outlook.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Micron Technology from $520.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $641.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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