Sivia Capital Partners LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 149.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,252 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 0.6% of Sivia Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sivia Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Chubb were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 4,233 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 120,379 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,573,000 after acquiring an additional 35,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $321.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $349.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at $65,370,056.22. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,612.40. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.2%

CB opened at $313.03 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $264.10 and a fifty-two week high of $345.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $324.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.68. The company has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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