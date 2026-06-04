Sivia Capital Partners LLC Purchases 4,470 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 465.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Oracle Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of ORCL opened at $230.53 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $176.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $663.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on Oracle to $285 from $250 and kept a buy rating, saying AI momentum remains strong and could support further upside. Benzinga article

UBS raised its price target on Oracle to $285 from $250 and kept a buy rating, saying AI momentum remains strong and could support further upside. Positive Sentiment: Oracle continues to be viewed as a major AI infrastructure winner, with analysts and market commentary highlighting cloud demand, multi-megawatt data center expansion, and its growing role in AI workloads. TheStreet article

Oracle continues to be viewed as a major AI infrastructure winner, with analysts and market commentary highlighting cloud demand, multi-megawatt data center expansion, and its growing role in AI workloads. Positive Sentiment: Arm said Oracle is among the customers using its data center CPU chips, reinforcing Oracle’s position in the AI cloud ecosystem. Reuters article

Arm said Oracle is among the customers using its data center CPU chips, reinforcing Oracle’s position in the AI cloud ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle shares are under pressure ahead of earnings, with investors focusing on whether AI spending will translate into enough growth and margin improvement to justify recent gains. Yahoo Finance article

Oracle shares are under pressure ahead of earnings, with investors focusing on whether AI spending will translate into enough growth and margin improvement to justify recent gains. Neutral Sentiment: There is also elevated market caution around earnings expectations and options activity, with unusually heavy put trading suggesting some traders are hedging or betting on a near-term pullback. Barchart article

There is also elevated market caution around earnings expectations and options activity, with unusually heavy put trading suggesting some traders are hedging or betting on a near-term pullback. Negative Sentiment: Oracle has been slipping on concerns that the company’s aggressive AI infrastructure spending could pressure near-term profitability before the June 10 report. Invezz article

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Arete Research set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $263.62.

View Our Latest Report on Oracle

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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