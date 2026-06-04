Sivia Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 464.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 38,941 shares during the period. Bristol Myers Squibb makes up about 0.5% of Sivia Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sivia Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 13,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Novem Group now owns 6,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts: Sign Up

Bristol Myers Squibb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating on Bristol Myers Squibb, which supports the stock’s valuation case and may be helping sentiment. Jefferies Keeps Their Buy Rating on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Jefferies reiterated its rating on Bristol Myers Squibb, which supports the stock’s valuation case and may be helping sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers said Opdivo received an EU label expansion for use with AVD in newly diagnosed advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma, a commercial win that could lift future oncology revenue. BMY Gets Opdivo Label Expansion in the EU, Update on Camzyos

Bristol Myers said received an for use with AVD in newly diagnosed advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma, a commercial win that could lift future oncology revenue. Positive Sentiment: Arcus Biosciences announced a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to evaluate casdatifan in kidney cancer, adding another pipeline-related catalyst. Arcus Biosciences Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement to Evaluate Casdatifan...

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $54.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average of $56.45. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bristol Myers Squibb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bristol Myers Squibb wasn't on the list.

While Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here