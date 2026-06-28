Skylands Capital LLC Buys 57,775 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,475 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 57,775 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up about 1.2% of Skylands Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of SS&C Technologies worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 349.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,630 shares of the technology company's stock worth $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 137,301 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6,069.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,340 shares of the technology company's stock worth $57,664,000 after purchasing an additional 97,247 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 35.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,362 shares of the technology company's stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,693 shares of the technology company's stock worth $47,171,000 after buying an additional 86,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,227,178.72. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $63.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business's 50 day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.54. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.99 and a fifty-two week high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.65%.SS&C Technologies's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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