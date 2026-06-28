Skylands Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,135 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 16,830 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises 4.2% of Skylands Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC's holdings in General Motors were worth $31,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 16.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 202,172 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $15,062,000 after acquiring an additional 28,163 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 13.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 506,421 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $37,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 108,500 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambient Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $6,599,591.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,007.38. The trade was a 63.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $17,233,433.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 770,491 shares in the company, valued at $61,646,984.91. The trade was a 21.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 697,388 shares of company stock worth $57,752,596. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $78.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $87.62. The firm's fifty day moving average is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average is $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.General Motors's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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