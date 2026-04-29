Skylands Capital LLC Has $209,000 Stock Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Skylands Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 90.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 725 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC's holdings in FedEx were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,077 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $48,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in FedEx by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,424 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FedEx by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,958 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 40,019 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 34.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,085 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on FedEx from $427.00 to $423.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $398.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 5,795 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $2,138,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,704,022. The trade was a 36.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total transaction of $6,164,087.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,070.44. This trade represents a 60.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,104 shares of company stock valued at $17,599,006. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

FedEx Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE FDX opened at $390.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $204.33 and a one year high of $399.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.44 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.88%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. FedEx's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Further Reading

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