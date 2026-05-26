Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS Shares Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) by 662.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 46,357 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC's holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,007 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,163,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $89,584,000 after purchasing an additional 29,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,103,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,338,198,000 after purchasing an additional 389,168 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,909,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $146,996,000 after purchasing an additional 233,066 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,718.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 125,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 118,909 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SWKS. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded Skyworks Solutions to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.03. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.93 and a 12 month high of $90.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.93%.The business had revenue of $943.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.030 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.84%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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