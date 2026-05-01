SL Green Realty Corporation $SLG Stake Boosted by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG - Free Report) by 384.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,171 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 58,067 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.10% of SL Green Realty worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 12,114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company's stock.

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SL Green Realty Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:SLG opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.66. SL Green Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The stock's 50-day moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.61.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 15.77%.The company had revenue of $159.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $162.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6175 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. SL Green Realty's payout ratio is -98.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research raised SL Green Realty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on SL Green Realty and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SL Green Realty

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. NYSE: SLG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on the acquisition, management and development of commercial office properties in Manhattan. As one of New York City's largest office landlords, the company's portfolio includes Class A office buildings and mixed-use projects located in prime Midtown and Downtown submarkets. SL Green generates revenue through leasing office space to a diverse mix of tenants spanning financial services, technology, media and professional services firms.

Founded in 1980 by real estate investor Stephen L.

Further Reading

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