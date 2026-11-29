State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG - Free Report) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,114,472 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 4,023,542 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.78% of SL Green Realty worth $203,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 7,209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Evercore set a $60.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $54.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLG

SL Green Realty Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. SL Green Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $60.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.22.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $1.26. The business had revenue of $255.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $176.97 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.6175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. SL Green Realty's dividend payout ratio is -119.90%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing and leasing commercial properties, primarily office buildings, in Manhattan. Its portfolio also includes retail space and other property types associated with its New York City real estate operations. The company's activities include property management, leasing, development and redevelopment. SL Green also invests in real estate-related debt and preferred equity, complementing its ownership and operation of properties.

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