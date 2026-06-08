SLB Limited $SLB Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,539,972 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,508,712 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.70% of SLB worth $404,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SLB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in SLB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of SLB by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 798 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SLB in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SLB by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 841 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company's stock.

SLB Stock Performance

SLB stock opened at $54.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. SLB Limited has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The stock's fifty day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.89.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.76 billion. SLB had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 9.26%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SLB Limited will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

SLB Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. SLB's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SLB from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SLB in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SLB from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SLB from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SLB from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SLB news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $108,660.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,056.49. This trade represents a 10.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steve Matthew Gassen sold 53,379 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $2,998,832.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,111.78. The trade was a 52.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

SLB Profile

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

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