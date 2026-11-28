SMA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,345 shares of the social networking company's stock, valued at approximately $7,502,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.3% of SMA Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSM Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 25,561 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $18,537,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,597,417 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $4,784,315,000 after purchasing an additional 108,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan Li sold 9,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.05, for a total value of $5,720,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,202,351.30. This represents a 41.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Curtis Mahoney sold 1,559 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $974,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,500. This represents a 35.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 154,006 shares of company stock valued at $106,196,209 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.42% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $629.24 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $520.26 and a 1 year high of $779.82. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $671.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $627.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.86. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $64.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5250 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on META shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $886.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $826.41.

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Top Meta Platforms Stories

Investors following META have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: An investor argued that Meta is attractive now, supporting the bullish case despite recent concerns about AI costs. Why this investor loves Meta Platforms right now

An investor argued that Meta is attractive now, supporting the bullish case despite recent concerns about AI costs. Positive Sentiment: Meta’s Walmart partnership was cited as a way to turn its AI investments into commerce opportunities, though the article notes that free cash flow has turned negative amid the spending. Meta Platforms Just Partnered With Walmart

Meta’s Walmart partnership was cited as a way to turn its AI investments into commerce opportunities, though the article notes that free cash flow has turned negative amid the spending. Negative Sentiment: A bearish investment case highlights projected 2026 capital expenditures of $135 billion to $145 billion, the lack of a cloud business to monetize computing capacity, and debt now slightly exceeding cash and marketable securities. Tech Stock Sell-Off: Down 23%, Is Meta a Buy Now?

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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