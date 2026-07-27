Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc $SMA Shares Sold by BROOKFIELD Corp ON

BROOKFIELD Corp ON lowered its stake in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc (NYSE:SMA - Free Report) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,578 shares of the healthcare company's stock after selling 184,160 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned 0.24% of Smartstop Self Storage REIT worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Smartstop Self Storage REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMA. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Smartstop Self Storage REIT from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research raised Smartstop Self Storage REIT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMA

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMA opened at $34.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.53 and a beta of 0.56. Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.15.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.56 million. Smartstop Self Storage REIT had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The firm's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Smartstop Self Storage REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.940-2.040 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1359 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This is an increase from Smartstop Self Storage REIT's previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Smartstop Self Storage REIT's dividend payout ratio is 1,053.33%.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Profile

Symmetry Medical Inc (Symmetry) is a medical device solutions company, including surgical instruments, orthopedic implants, and sterilization cases and trays. The Company designs, develops and offers worldwide production and supply chain capabilities for these products to customers in the orthopedic industry, and other medical device markets (including but not limited to arthroscopy, dental, laparoscopy, osteobiologic, and endoscopy segments). It also manufactures specialized non-healthcare products, primarily in the aerospace industry.

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