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Smead Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Written by MarketBeat
June 2, 2026
JPMorgan Chase & Co. logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Smead Capital Management cut its JPMorgan Chase stake by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, selling 39,155 shares and leaving it with 562,792 shares valued at about $181.3 million.
  • JPMorgan continues to draw mixed but generally positive analyst views, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $339.08. Fifteen analysts rate it a Buy and fifteen rate it a Hold.
  • The bank reported better-than-expected earnings for the quarter, posting $5.94 EPS on revenue of $50.54 billion, while also declaring a $1.50 quarterly dividend payable July 31 for a 2.0% annualized yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Smead Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,792 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 39,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.8% of Smead Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $181,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. WHI TRUST Co LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $296.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $302.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $795.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $260.31 and a 12-month high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,155,295.20. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $1,720,052.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,870,263. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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