Smead Capital Management Inc. Sells 196,374 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Smead Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,838,300 shares of the company's stock after selling 196,374 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 6.2% of Smead Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $298,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 294 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $128.18.

View Our Latest Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 5.8%

NYSE MRK opened at $122.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.40 and a 12 month high of $125.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.59%.Merck & Co., Inc.'s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.160 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Merck & Co., Inc. this week:

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

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