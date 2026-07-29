Smith Group Asset Management LLC Invests $752,000 in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,449 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,231 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KLIC. Zacks Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $90.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.43 and a beta of 1.62. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $135.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $242.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Peter T. M. Kong sold 1,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $170,610.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 100,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,000,990. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lester A. Wong sold 60,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $7,302,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,175,930.53. The trade was a 54.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 98,051 shares of company stock valued at $11,333,480 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

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