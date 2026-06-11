Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Buys 37,550 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,005 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 37,550 shares during the quarter. Vertiv makes up about 2.2% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings in Vertiv were worth $25,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,858,352,000 after buying an additional 826,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,459,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,276,173,000 after buying an additional 189,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,065,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,141,723,000 after buying an additional 143,821 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $808,701,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 16.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,431,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,715,000 after buying an additional 491,349 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $326.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $281.14 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $107.38 and a 52-week high of $379.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $107.99 billion, a PE ratio of 70.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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