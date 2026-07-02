Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Purchases New Position in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,489 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at $2,890,438,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald's by 30,979.0% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,596,340 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $806,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,986 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in McDonald's by 9,867.5% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,541,008 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $776,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,515 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in McDonald's by 171.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,125,432 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $913,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,396,837 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $1,336,155,000 after buying an additional 1,179,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,198,930.88. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 11,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,622 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price objective on McDonald's in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Erste Group Bank cut McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on McDonald's from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald's presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $335.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald's

McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $269.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $191.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.64. McDonald's Corporation has a 1 year low of $264.53 and a 1 year high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. McDonald's's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

See Also

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