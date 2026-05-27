Smithfield Trust Co Has $361,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 6,259 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co's holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,721 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $7,835,097,000 after buying an additional 209,135 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,318 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $13,599,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $2,986,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,927 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $63,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $557.96 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $468.50 and a fifty-two week high of $774.00. The stock's 50-day moving average is $629.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $632.56. The firm has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.08. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 10.80%.The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.06 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Northrop Grumman's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NOC. Vertical Research restated a "hold" rating and set a $688.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $806.00 to $745.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $702.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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