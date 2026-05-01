SNS Financial Group LLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,005 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $211.66 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.57 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The firm has a market cap of $374.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.38. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $214.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 911.57%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. AbbVie's payout ratio is 293.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and guidance lift — AbbVie reported Q1 revenue of $15.00B and adjusted EPS of $2.65, beat consensus on sales and raised its 2026 adjusted EPS range to $14.08–$14.28. The beat and guide raise highlight Skyrizi/Rinvoq strength and drove the initial rally. AbbVie Reports First-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Q1 beat and guidance lift — AbbVie reported Q1 revenue of $15.00B and adjusted EPS of $2.65, beat consensus on sales and raised its 2026 adjusted EPS range to $14.08–$14.28. The beat and guide raise highlight Skyrizi/Rinvoq strength and drove the initial rally. Positive Sentiment: Immunology drivers — Management and coverage note that Skyrizi and Rinvoq produced the bulk of immunology gains (Skyrizi ~$4.48B, Rinvoq ~$2.12B in the quarter), helping offset Humira’s decline and underpinning the company’s raised 2026 outlook. AbbVie hikes 2026 outlook

Immunology drivers — Management and coverage note that Skyrizi and Rinvoq produced the bulk of immunology gains (Skyrizi ~$4.48B, Rinvoq ~$2.12B in the quarter), helping offset Humira’s decline and underpinning the company’s raised 2026 outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple firms bumped ratings/targets after the quarter: Bank of America upgraded ABBV to Buy and lifted its PT to $234; Morgan Stanley and Canaccord also raised targets. These upgrades add buying interest and momentum. Bank of America Upgrades AbbVie

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple firms bumped ratings/targets after the quarter: Bank of America upgraded ABBV to Buy and lifted its PT to $234; Morgan Stanley and Canaccord also raised targets. These upgrades add buying interest and momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Rinvoq label expansion filing — AbbVie has filed for an FDA label expansion of Rinvoq in alopecia areata, which, if approved, would broaden the drug’s market and is a potential medium‑term revenue tailwind. ABBV Seeks FDA Nod for Rinvoq

Rinvoq label expansion filing — AbbVie has filed for an FDA label expansion of Rinvoq in alopecia areata, which, if approved, would broaden the drug’s market and is a potential medium‑term revenue tailwind. Neutral Sentiment: Skyrizi competitive defense — AbbVie outlined strategies to defend Skyrizi against a new J&J psoriasis entrant (Icotyde); that competitive positioning matters for long‑term share but is not an immediate financial swing. AbbVie outlines Skyrizi defense

Skyrizi competitive defense — AbbVie outlined strategies to defend Skyrizi against a new J&J psoriasis entrant (Icotyde); that competitive positioning matters for long‑term share but is not an immediate financial swing. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate PR / innovation outreach — AbbVie awarded the RIME Therapeutics Biotech Innovators prize in Quebec, reinforcing R&D partnerships and local innovation efforts (long‑term strategic benefit). AbbVie and adMare Announce RIME Therapeutics Award

Corporate PR / innovation outreach — AbbVie awarded the RIME Therapeutics Biotech Innovators prize in Quebec, reinforcing R&D partnerships and local innovation efforts (long‑term strategic benefit). Negative Sentiment: Pipeline pruning — AbbVie said it would discontinue a cancer candidate, a near‑term negative for pipeline optionality that could concern investors focused on long‑term oncology upside. AbbVie tops Q1, discontinues cancer candidate

Pipeline pruning — AbbVie said it would discontinue a cancer candidate, a near‑term negative for pipeline optionality that could concern investors focused on long‑term oncology upside. Negative Sentiment: Analyst estimate trimming & insider selling — Some shops (Erste) trimmed FY estimates slightly and public filings show recent insider sales; both are modest headwinds that can amplify short‑term volatility. (internal/market data sources)

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.90.

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About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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